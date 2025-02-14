Zuma’s daughter Duduzile finally apologises to Shivambu

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president and MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma, has apologised once more to Floyd Shivambu, the party’s secretary-general, for the insults she directed at him on X on Monday night.

Zuma-Sambudla did not specifically name Shivambu in her initial apology on Tuesday, but she did so in her most recent apology on February 13.

This follows Zuma’s order that Zuma-Sambudla either apologise to the former deputy president of the EFF or risk being kicked out of the MKP.

Unreserved apology

Zuma-Sambudla wrote: “To the secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, my comrade, Floyd Shivambu, president Jacob Zuma, party members, supporters, and the people of South Africa, I sincerely apologise for my recent public posts on X, which have caused offence, division, and disruption within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and beyond.

“It was never my intention to undermine the principles of unity, respect, and discipline that are the foundation of our movement.

“I acknowledge that my words and actions have violated the party’s disciplinary code of conduct, and I deeply regret any harm they may have caused.

“I take full responsibility for my statements and commit to upholding the values and integrity of uMkhonto weSizwe moving forward.”

She wrote further: “I extend my formal and unreserved apologies to all structures I serve in, including the South African parliament and the Southern Caucus of the Pan-African Parliament. I remain committed to working towards unity, progress, and the total liberation of our people.

“I humbly ask for the understanding and forgiveness of my fellow comrades and the South African public.

“I assure you all that I will reflect on this moment and use it as an opportunity for growth, discipline, and renewed commitment to the party’s mission.

“With humility and respect, commander Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.”

On Monday night, Zuma-Sambudla made a string of posts on X.

She wrote at the time: “Floyd I’m not scared of you! Tell your minions to F*** off … bloody mafikizolos [newcomers]”.

This post was followed by others that read: “F*** you, Floyd” and “worst thing that happened to MK.”

Instructed to issue unconditional apology

The following day, Zuma instructed his daughter to apologise.

“Commander Duduzile Zuma must issue an unconditional public apology to the secretary-general, the president, members, supporters of uMkhonto weSizwe, and all the people of South Africa,” said Zuma in a statement.

Zuma-Sambudla apologised publicly for using foul language against Shivambu on social media.

Interestingly, though, the apology made no mention of offering a direct apology to Shivambu, the person she directly offended.

“As a committed and disciplined member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, I hereby extend this unconditional public apology to president Zuma and uMkhonto WeSizwe Party leadership for the profanity used in my recent posts on X.

“I offer formal apologies to all the structures I serve in whose roles and responsibilities I carry with the utmost humility and commitment,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

