Zuma’s daughter Duduzile to meet, pick brain of Ibrahim Traore

Burkina Faso interim president, captain Ibrahim Traore, embodies the aspirations of the African majority, and his style of leadership should be embraced by all those who call themselves revolutionaries.

These are the sentiments of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a key member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and the party’s MP.

Zuma-Sambudla believes the much-adored Traore had broken the shackles of inferiority that made Africans pariahs in their own land.

This should serve as an inspiration to African presidents, especially emerging young leaders.

“Like Sankara, I like what president Traore is doing in Burkina Faso. I’m going to be visiting him soon,” said Zuma-Sambudla.

“The purpose of the visit will be to exchange ideas and have a discussion. I think we all have the same agenda for the continent. Working together, we will be able to achieve that.”

Second youngest head of state

The 37-year-old Traore came to power in September 2022 through a coup d’état that overthrew interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

He is the second youngest head of state in the world after Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir.

Among the young people of Burkina Faso, Traore resembles commitment and determination. He is viewed as a lasting hope to the African countries’ total emancipation.

Traore is also hailed as a patriot and a gigantic figure of courage in the face of adversity and a man willing to sacrifice everything for his country.

Among his leadership strategies is ensuring that young people are given leadership roles.

He is also a staunch advocate for Africa’s independence. This, according to Traore, will promote both political and economic sovereignty for Africa.

On the other hand, Zuma-Sambudla said the ANC splinter party formed a few months leading to the May 2024 general elections was the only hope for the majority.

She stated that the party, like in the recent provincial and national elections, will surprise its detractors ahead of key municipal elections in 2026.

Rich military history

Traore espouses rich military history, having graduated from the Georges-Namoano Military Academy before being sent to Morocco for anti-aircraft training.

In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of military lieutenant. Later in 2020, Traore was given the nod of captain.

This is where he showed his leadership prowess, taking the Burkina Faso leadership head-on.

He became a loud voice, raising the plight of soldiers, mainly highlighting their widespread lack of equipment.

He famously said politicians were handing out suitcases of money for bribery while soldiers were suffering.

