Zuma’s MK Party fires salvo at GNU over fat cat pay hike for Presidency and ministers

The MK Party has slammed the proposed 4.1% salary increase for President, deputy president and ministers as an insult to the impoverished and unemployed South Africans.

The gwaza brigade believes the proposed salary hikes of fat cats in political office is something that cannot be defended morally.

According to former president Jacob Zuma’s party, the proposed salary increments demonstrate a GNU led by politicians who are removed from the lived realities of the masses.

No regard for struggling citizens

“It is a political arrangement that entrenches inequality, protects privilege and advances elite comfort. And it does so at the expense of mass poverty, unemployment and social distress,” said MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

“It is within this context that the proposed salary increases are not only unjustifiable, but morally indefensible.

“Under this proposal, the President’s salary would increase to approximately R3.4-million per annum. The Deputy President’s to about R3.1-million and Cabinet Ministers’ to roughly R2.8-million annually. These increases demonstrate a staggering disconnect between those in power and the socio-economic hardships endured daily by ordinary South Africans,” he added.

“South Africa remains gripped by one of the most severe unemployment crises in the world. The official unemployment rate remains above 32%. While the expanded rate, which includes discouraged work-seekers, is close to 43%.”

GNU members already overpaid

The MKP said while millions of South Africans live below the poverty line, politicians are smiling all the way to the bank.

Ndhlela charged: “More than 18 million South Africans live below the upper-bound poverty line. While millions survive on inadequate social grants amid deepening austerity, rising food prices, escalating transport costs and unaffordable electricity tariﬀs.

“Families are forced to make impossible choices between food, education, healthcare and basic services. Yet the GNU prioritises salary increases for those already among the highest-paid public officials on the continent.

“Furthermore, South Africa remains the most unequal society in the world. With an income that remains concentrated in the hands of a small elite. This while inequality continues to widen across race, class and geography. The proposed increases for public oﬃce bearers will only deepen this inequality. And it will further erode public trust in democratic institutions.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content