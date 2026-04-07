Powerball, Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, 7 April 2026

Powerball numbers:
16 | 17 | 18 | 22 | 41 Powerball: 10
Powerball Plus numbers:
22 | 29 | 30 | 43 | 46 Powerball: 09
- Latest Powerball winning numbers are 16, 17, 18, 22, 41 with a Powerball of 10.
- Powerball Plus winning numbers are 22, 29, 30, 43, 46 with a Powerball of 09.
- Both sets of numbers are announced for lottery players to check their tickets.
- The numbers represent the results for the most recent Powerball and Powerball Plus draws.
- Players will use these drawn numbers to claim prizes or verify wins.