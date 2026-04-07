Powerball

Powerball, Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, 7 April 2026

By Sunday World
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The Powerball results for Tuesday, April 7 2026, are available.

Powerball numbers:

16 | 17 | 18 | 22 | 41 Powerball: 10

Powerball Plus numbers:

22 | 29 | 30 | 43 | 46 Powerball: 09

  • Latest Powerball winning numbers are 16, 17, 18, 22, 41 with a Powerball of 10.
  • Powerball Plus winning numbers are 22, 29, 30, 43, 46 with a Powerball of 09.
  • Both sets of numbers are announced for lottery players to check their tickets.
  • The numbers represent the results for the most recent Powerball and Powerball Plus draws.
  • Players will use these drawn numbers to claim prizes or verify wins.
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