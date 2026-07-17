Powerball results for Friday, July 17 2026
Powerball numbers:
06| 09 | 31 |37| 42 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
18 | 21 | 40 | 41 | 43 Powerball: 16
- Powerball winning numbers for July 17, 2026, are 06, 09, 31, 37, 42 with Powerball 04.
- Powerball Xtra numbers for the same draw are 18, 21, 40, 41, 43 with Powerball 16.
- The article provides the official results for both Powerball and Powerball Xtra draws.
- No jackpot winner or prize breakdown information is included.
- Additional related video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
🎧 Listen to this article
Powerball numbers:
06| 09 | 31 |37| 42 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
18 | 21 | 40 | 41 | 43 Powerball: 16