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Powerball results for Friday, July 24 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Friday, July 24 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, July 24 2026

Powerball numbers:

04| 08 | 13 |22| 38  Powerball: 01

Powerball Xtra numbers:

14 | 16 | 22 | 37 | 42 Powerball: 10

 

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  • Powerball winning numbers for Friday, July 24, 2026, are 04, 08, 13, 22, 38 with Powerball 01.
  • Powerball Xtra winning numbers are 14, 16, 22, 37, 42 with Powerball 10.
  • The article provides the official lottery results for the specified date.
  • Viewers are encouraged to visit the SW YouTube Channel for related video content.
  • No additional information about jackpot or winners is provided.

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