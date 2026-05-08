Powerball results for Friday, May 8 2026
Powerball numbers:
01 | 32 | 40 |43 | 48 Powerball: 09
Powerball Plus numbers:
13 | 17 | 28 | 41 | 47 Powerball: 19
- Powerball winning numbers for Friday, May 8, 2026, are 01, 32, 40, 43, 48 with Powerball 09.
- Powerball Plus winning numbers are 13, 17, 28, 41, 47 with Powerball 19.
- The article provides the latest lottery results for the specified date.
- Viewers are encouraged to visit the SW YouTube Channel for related video content.
- No jackpot or prize details were mentioned in the article.
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Powerball numbers:
01 | 32 | 40 |43 | 48 Powerball: 09
Powerball Plus numbers:
13 | 17 | 28 | 41 | 47 Powerball: 19