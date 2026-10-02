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Powerball results for Friday, October 2 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Friday, October 2, 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, October 2 2026

Powerball numbers:

15 | 26 | 27| 28| 39   Powerball: 10

Powerball Xtra numbers:

33 | 36 | 40| 41| 42   Powerball: 04

  • The Powerball winning numbers for Friday, October 2, 2026, are 15, 26, 27, 28, and 39.
  • The Powerball number drawn was 10.
  • The Powerball Xtra numbers are 33, 36, 40, 41, and 42.
  • The Powerball Xtra number drawn was 04.
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Powerball numbers:

15 | 26 | 27| 28| 39   Powerball: 10

Powerball Xtra numbers:

33 | 36 | 40| 41| 42   Powerball: 04

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