Powerball results for Friday, October 2 2026
Powerball numbers:
15 | 26 | 27| 28| 39 Powerball: 10
Powerball Xtra numbers:
33 | 36 | 40| 41| 42 Powerball: 04
- The Powerball winning numbers for Friday, October 2, 2026, are 15, 26, 27, 28, and 39.
- The Powerball number drawn was 10.
- The Powerball Xtra numbers are 33, 36, 40, 41, and 42.
- The Powerball Xtra number drawn was 04.
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Powerball numbers:
15 | 26 | 27| 28| 39 Powerball: 10
Powerball Xtra numbers:
33 | 36 | 40| 41| 42 Powerball: 04