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Powerball results for Friday, October 23 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Friday, October 23, 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, October 23 2026

Powerball numbers:

02| 04| 06| 40| 45   Powerball: 05

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Powerball Xtra numbers:

14| 19| 21| 31| 50   Powerball: 06

  • The Powerball numbers for Friday, October 23, 2026, are 02, 04, 06, 40, and 45.
  • The Powerball number drawn on this date is 05.
  • The Powerball Xtra numbers drawn are 14, 19, 21, 31, and 50.
  • The Powerball Xtra Powerball number drawn is 06.
  • Results are published for the Powerball and Powerball Xtra draws on October 23, 2026.

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