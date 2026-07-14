Powerball results for Tuesday, July 14 2026
Powerball numbers:
09| 13 | 21 |36| 40 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
10 | 23 | 34 | 35 | 37 Powerball: 02
- Powerball drawing took place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
- Main winning Powerball numbers were 09, 13, 21, 36, and 40; Powerball number was 04.
- Powerball Xtra numbers were 10, 23, 34, 35, and 37; Powerball number was 02.
- Results announced for both standard Powerball and Powerball Xtra games.
- Additional video content available on SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
09| 13 | 21 |36| 40 Powerball: 04
Powerball Xtra numbers:
10 | 23 | 34 | 35 | 37 Powerball: 02