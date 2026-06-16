Powerball results for Tuesday, June 16 2026

Powerball results for Tuesay, June 16 2026
Powerball numbers:
02 | 19| 20 | 40 | 43 Powerball: 11
Powerball Xtra numbers:
05 | 12 | 17 | 20 | 43 Powerball: 01
- Powerball winning numbers for June 12, 2026: 02, 19, 20, 40, 43 with Powerball 11.
- Powerball Xtra winning numbers: 05, 12, 17, 20, 43 with Powerball 01.
- The results were announced for the Friday, June 12, 2026 drawing.
- Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they won.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball results for Tuesay, June 16 2026
Powerball numbers:
02 | 19| 20 | 40 | 43 Powerball: 11
Powerball Xtra numbers:
05 | 12 | 17 | 20 | 43 Powerball: 01