Powerball

Powerball results for Tuesday, June 16 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 16 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesay, June 16 2026

Powerball numbers:

02 | 19| 20 | 40 | 43  Powerball: 11


Powerball Xtra numbers:

05 | 12 | 17 | 20 | 43 Powerball: 01

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for June 12, 2026: 02, 19, 20, 40, 43 with Powerball 11.
  • Powerball Xtra winning numbers: 05, 12, 17, 20, 43 with Powerball 01.
  • The results were announced for the Friday, June 12, 2026 drawing.
  • Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they won.
  • Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball results for Tuesay, June 16 2026

Powerball numbers:

02 | 19| 20 | 40 | 43  Powerball: 11

Powerball Xtra numbers:


05 | 12 | 17 | 20 | 43 Powerball: 01

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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