Powerball results for Tuesday, May 12 2026
Powerball numbers:
25 | 30 | 32 |33 | 46 Powerball: 06
Powerball Plus numbers:
19 | 20 | 29 | 35 | 44 Powerball: 06
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, May 12, 2026, are 25, 30, 32, 33, 46 with Powerball 06.
- Powerball Plus winning numbers for the same date are 19, 20, 29, 35, 44 with Powerball 06.
- Both draws share the same Powerball number: 06.
- These results are relevant for players checking their tickets for May 12, 2026.
- Additional video content related to Powerball is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
25 | 30 | 32 |33 | 46 Powerball: 06
Powerball Plus numbers:
19 | 20 | 29 | 35 | 44 Powerball: 06