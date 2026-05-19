Powerball results for Tuesday, May 19 2026
Powerball numbers:
19 | 24 | 29 |47| 48 Powerball: 04
Powerball Plus numbers:
05 | 21 | 23 | 41 | 43 Powerball: 11
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 are 19, 24, 29, 47, 48 with Powerball 04.
- Powerball Plus numbers are 05, 21, 23, 41, 43 with Powerball 11.
- The results were announced on May 19, 2026.
- Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they have won.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
19 | 24 | 29 |47| 48 Powerball: 04
Powerball Plus numbers:
05 | 21 | 23 | 41 | 43 Powerball: 11