Powerball

Powerball results for Tuesday, May 5 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, May 5 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Friday, May 5 2026

Powerball numbers:

01 | 04 | 05 |22 | 28  Powerball: 05

Powerball Plus numbers:

19 | 37 | 39 | 40 | 45 Powerball: 03

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball numbers drawn on Friday, May 5, 2026: 01, 04, 05, 22, 28; Powerball: 05
  • Powerball Plus numbers for the same date: 19, 37, 39, 40, 45; Powerball: 03
  • Results are officially announced for both standard Powerball and Powerball Plus games
  • Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they have won
  • Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel
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Powerball results for Friday, May 5 2026

Powerball numbers:

01 | 04 | 05 |22 | 28  Powerball: 05

Powerball Plus numbers:

19 | 37 | 39 | 40 | 45 Powerball: 03

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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