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Powerball results for Tuesday, November 3 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, November 3, 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, November 3 2026

Powerball numbers:

13| 15| 32|34| 43  Powerball: 12

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Powerball Xtra numbers:

01| 07| 10|16| 24  Powerball: 15

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  • The Powerball numbers for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, are 13, 15, 32, 34, and 43.
  • The Powerball number drawn is 12.
  • Powerball Xtra numbers for the same draw are 01, 07, 10, 16, and 24.
  • The Powerball Xtra number drawn is 15.
  • The article includes an option to subscribe to the Sunday World newsletter.
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Powerball numbers:

13| 15| 32|34| 43  Powerball: 12

Powerball Xtra numbers:

01| 07| 10|16| 24  Powerball: 15

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