Powerball results for Tuesday, November 3 2026
Powerball numbers:
13| 15| 32|34| 43 Powerball: 12
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Powerball Xtra numbers:
01| 07| 10|16| 24 Powerball: 15
- The Powerball numbers for Tuesday, November 3, 2026, are 13, 15, 32, 34, and 43.
- The Powerball number drawn is 12.
- Powerball Xtra numbers for the same draw are 01, 07, 10, 16, and 24.
- The Powerball Xtra number drawn is 15.
- The article includes an option to subscribe to the Sunday World newsletter.
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Powerball numbers:
13| 15| 32|34| 43 Powerball: 12
Powerball Xtra numbers:
01| 07| 10|16| 24 Powerball: 15