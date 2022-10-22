Knowing your erotic blueprint can spice up your sex life

When it comes to love there are five languages you can use to express and receive it.

Love differs from lust, but lust too has its own language called erotic blueprints. This is not as popular as love languages but of utmost importance when it comes to sexual satisfaction.

According to sex experts on delicto.com erotic blueprints can enhance one’s sex life. Erotic blueprint are the things that turn you on and off and can help you improve communication between you and your partner. The five are sensual, sexual, energetic, kinky, and shapeshifter.

Sensual

Sensual people are turned on by exploring and entertaining all of their senses during sexual and erotic intimacy: taste, smell, touch, sight, and sound. If you have a sensual erotic blueprint, you’re more likely to be particular about your environment when you have sex.

Aromatic candles, a warm bubble bath, and a tidy bedroom are all things that can make the sensual type feel turned on and ready for action.

Sexual

This straight-to-the-point erotic blueprint is laser-focused on nudity, orgasm, and the genitals. If you have a sexual blueprint, seeing a picture of your naked lover might be all you need to go from zero to 100 on the arousal meter.

If your partner has a sexual erotic blueprint, it doesn’t mean you should put less effort into turning them on, just that it might be easier to do so. Taking off their clothes (or your own), touching them, and kissing them could be a surefire path to arousal, regardless of your surroundings.

Energetic

People with this type of blueprint are aroused by space, anticipation, and teasing. These people enjoy sexting and can be a go-to arousal tool for the energetic. Getting hyped up via sexy texts and pictures before a face-to-face encounter can ensure an ultra-horny hook-up.

Kinky

The kinky erotic blueprint revolves around what polite society typically deems taboo or sexually deviant.

Wax play, bondage, and experimenting with power dynamics may all be found in the kinky type’s arsenal of arousal.

Shapeshifter

This style brings a little of every blueprint to the table. The shapeshifter feeds off the energy of their partner and often derives the most pleasure from seeing them turned on.

The shapeshifter is very adaptable and intuitive and can weave in and out of each sexual style in response to their partner’s arousal.

