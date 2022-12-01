‘Men lack an understanding of being a polygamist’- Musa Mseleku

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has managed to give many men the courage to explore and speak about polygamy, but he believes many men lack an understanding of the practice.

Speaking to Sunday World about polygamy Mseleku said: “I think most men have just taken courage from me, polygamy has always been there. Men have been afraid because there were no conversations or platforms taking place in the open.”

Mseleku said men need to have honest conversations about their capabilities and being levelheaded enough to handle more than one household. He said Polygamy should not be built on the basis of hatred or pain and men need to understand that it takes time to convince someone about the lifestyle.

“Most men are now exposed to money and think they have the ability to have more than one wife. They need to understand that there is a lot of administration in polygamy, you can’t take a second wife because you want to punish the first wife.”

He added that he believes he has set a benchmark and a source of reference where women can now be open-minded towards the idea of polygamy.

“A polygamist should run faster than any other man because they need to go beyond what is normally expected from you as a husband. If you are unable to do that, I think you shouldn’t even attempt to be in a polygamous marriage.”

On the show, Mseleku’s son Mpumelelo has told his parents that he plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and take more than one wife.

“I’m not excited by that. I want to understand why he wants to do it and he should give me valid reasons. Once he has given me valid reasons we can then try to walk together because this is a long-term commitment, which is about him aligning himself with my vision to extend my family.”

However, Mseleku says he is not worried that his son is young because he also started at a very young age. He plans to guide him through it after he explains why he wants more than one wife.

