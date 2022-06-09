Rising star Tina Dlathu makes debut on telenovela ‘The River’

Rising star Tina Dlathu will make her debut on 1Magic’s popular telenovela The River tonight. Tina is the sister of lead actress Sindi Dlathu, who plays the villain role of Lindiwe Dikana.

Tina will portray the role of Khwezi Hlophe, who is the daughter of the Hlophe family.

ICYMI, there's a new rival in town! Meet the Hlophe family. They are wealthy, excellent, and just as dangerous. Set to bring more drama and havoc on #TheRiver1Magic https://t.co/8HNisi5ig0 pic.twitter.com/7RkNezzhUQ — Jonga List (@JongaList) May 23, 2022

This season the telenovela has introduced several new faces including former Imbewu: The Seed actress Brenda Mhlongo, former Isibaya actor Bheki Mkhwane, Unathi Mkhize, and Vuyo Biyela, who plays Khwezi’s brother.

Khwezi is the smartest and most obedient of all the children. She represents a South African born-free who grew up in a traditional Zulu home with a strict father.

