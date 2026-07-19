Boks’ future is in safe hands with the rise of Vusi Moyo

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus continues to discover gems as his mission to ensure South African rugby dominates for years to come appears to be on the right track.

The latest additions to the Springbok team include Jaco Williams (wing), Ruben van Heerden (lock), Carlu Sadie (prop) and talented flyhalf Vusi Moyo. They all made their Test debuts in the Boks’ third Nations Championship fixture against Wales in Durban yesterday.

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