Springboks rack up massive victory against Barbarians with 12 tries

The Springboks exploded their 2026 into life with 12 tries before a thrilled Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd of 26 398 in Gqeberha, racking up a 80-31 victory (halftime 40-26) over the touring Barbarians.

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