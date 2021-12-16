Johannesburg- Big Zulu was a no-show at the Moshito Music conference launch.

He had one job to do – show up and get paid as one of the ambassadors for the 18th Annual Moshito Music Conference launch that took place at AMPD studios in Newtown.

Big Zulu was paired up with iconic Mahotella Queens, who were on time, dressed up, and honoured the invitation.

The organizers did not know where he was and his team did not issue an apology or the usual video recording stating he had an important travel engagement.

Where were you, Big Zulu?

It’s becoming a norm that young stars do not respect their craft like the elders who show up on time and are friendly.

The industry is thus flooded with arrogant stars who believe they have made it.

Big Zulu, you can do better than letting down an iconic group like Mahotella Queens.

On a lighter note, Siphiwe Mtshali has been resurrected and was the MC for the day.

He did a stellar job.

He attended with his wife of 14 years, who took time away from their five children.

Did you have fun?

Khokho Madladla performed almost her entire album, Injabulo.

But she was a pleasure to watch with that angelic voice that summons ancestors.

Sunday World

Author