A look at Zozibini Tunzi’s outfits at Miss Universe Philippines

Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi attended this year’s Miss Universe pageant which took place in the Philippines.

Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in 2019 after being previously crowned Miss South Africa the same year. She became the third woman from South Africa to win the title, and the first black woman from South Africa to take home the title.

Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023. She will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe 2023 competition in El Salvador. Dee previously won Miss World Philippines 2019.

Tunzi attended the pageant as a guest host and looked ravishing.

Here are some of our favourite fashion looks and outfits that the beauty queen rocked.

