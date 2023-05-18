‘A queenly reminder, just breathe’ -Zoleka Mandela

Author, activist, and granddaughter to Nelson and Winnie Mandela – Zoleka Mandela revealed that she was hospitalised on Saturday and has thanked her fans and friends for their prayers.

The mother of six said she was receiving radiation to her spine together with her pelvis, and is awaiting chemotherapy, for the progression of cancer in her body. Zoleka has wrestled with breast cancer for years, which was treated in 2011 but returned in 2016.

Last year she revealed that her cancer had again returned and that she was now diagnosed with bone metastasis. She also shared that she was contemplating on donating her eggs which she stored at a fertility clinic.

In an interview on Kaya959 in April she said she had learned to accept the reality of her eventuality.

“I’m learning to be okay with living despite an expected death, you know. I’m also just continuously evaluating various facets of my life, like my relationships, my priorities, my goals, and things like that. I think that’s empowering for me too because, again, I’ve been put in a place where I’m able to actually have a say in the things that I want to happen, especially with all my children,” she said.

Taking to social media on Thursday Zoleka said she was almost done with all her radiation treatments and had only six more to go.

“A Queenly reminder, just breathe. Thanking you all for your prayers, wishes, and blessings, they are never unseen or unnoticed,” she wrote.

