Abathandwa dump Ayanda Ncwane

Popular gospel group Abatandwa has dumped businesses woman Ayanda Ncwane’s record label, Ncwane Communications.

This comes months after it was reported that Ncwane is struggling to keep her late husband Sfiso Ncwane’s music business afloat.

In January City Press reported that Ncwane, who is also a reality television show star was struggling to pay the South African Revenue Services (Sars) over R2-million and has handed over the reigns of the business to her stylist brother, Phupho Gumede.

This week it emerged that Ncwane is also dealing with another loss after the only stars at her company, Abatandwa of popular gospel song umoya wam, left her company.

It is understood that they have left the Ncwane matriarch who discovered and nourished them shortly after her husband passed away in 2016.

Abatandwa are now singed under Dondolo Music Productions and call themselves Abatandwa Musical Group (ATMG). They have also acquired the services of a new manager, experienced music executive Sina Kwepile.

Kwepile confirmed to Sunday World that she is now in the driver’s seat of the musos careers but could not comment further.

“Yes I am their new manager. Please text me all your other questions I will respond,” she said.

Abatandwa were introduced to the music scene by Ncwane in 2017 when they released their first single which soon became a church anthem.

Ncwane also received backlash after it was reported that she gave the group’s lead singer Percy Nyoka her late husband’s clothes.

Ncwane said she released the group over a year ago to focus on other things.

“Oh absolutely, Ncwane Communications has released the boys it’s been almost a year now. God gave me a huge mandate and assignment and it requires a lot of my time. However, it was an absolute pleasure to introduce them in the industry and make them realize their dreams as artists.”

She added that: “the company diverted to complete digital now we work as artists aggregators which gives us a chance to work with artists from all over Africa, so it was only fair to let them be go and be with a company who would pay 100 percent attention to them in terms of marketing and promotions.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.