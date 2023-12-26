Acclaimed DJ Tira, Ngizwe Mchunu smoke peace pipe … at last

Top club DJ and producer DJ Tira and former Ukhozi FM motormouth DJ Ngizwe Mchunu have smoked a peace pipe after months of not seeing eye to eye.

The pair has not been taking to each other after Mchunu described DJ Tira’s cider drink, Bearing Cyder, which he had been promoting as “urine”.

In a widely circulating video Mchunu said of the DJ Tira’s cider: “DJ Tira, I am highly disappointed in you. You make us drink urine, and you call it a cider.

“Makoya Bearing [as DJ Tira is affectionately called], let me tell you this, not everything is about you, and not everything revolves around you.”

The controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter went on to accuse DJ Tira of closing the doors for upcoming artists at his popular Durban Rocks Fact, which attracts thousands of fans and top artists across the country.

When the pair was invited to grace a community event organised by Nkosinathi Cele, a KwaZulu-Natal businessman in June 2022, DJ Tira told the audience that he felt insulted by Mchunu’s remarks.

Hugging and smiling at each other

Expressing his unhappiness and dissatisfaction with Mchunu’s criticism, DJ Tira even refused to pose for pictures with Cele alongside the former Ukhozi FM presenter.

However, during a home-warming party organised by Cele in Shelley Beach in Port Shepstone on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday last week, DJ Tira and Mchunu were spotted hugging and smiling at each other.

When on stage entertaining the audience, DJ Tira was heard saying: “Ngizwe, we wanna party.”

Although DJ Tira and Mchunu could not be reached for comment, event organiser Cele confirmed that the duo is on good terms again.

“They have resolved their differences. It was gladdening to see them exchanging banters and entertaining the audience during the event,” Cele said.

“I am happy that things are okay [between them] because it was going to be awkward for me if I give them gigs but see them shunning each other under one roof.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content