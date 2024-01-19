Actor ‘Bobby Blanco’ to sue travel agency over his R200k refund

Reality TV star Bob Sithole, popularly known as Bobby Blanco, has broken his silence regarding a distressing incident involving Eco Travel. Eco Travel is a travel agency

owned by Charlie Van de Walt, based in Ballito, Durban.

Bobby in a statement said he entrusted Eco Travel with his travel plans which were scheduled for January 7 2024. He said he was expecting a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Funds go missing

“Unfortunately, my trust was misplaced. Charlie Van de Walt has not only failed to fulfill the promised services. He has also absconded with a substantial amount of my funds, totaling R200,000,” said Bobby in a statement.

Bobby said it has come to light that he is not the only victim of Eco Travel’s deceptive practices.

More clients allegedly swindled

“Numerous consumers have bravely stepped forward, providing evidence of embezzlement by Charlie Van de Walt, valued at an estimated R2-million. I wish to make it clear that this is not just a personal grievance but a matter of public concern.

“The actions of Eco Travel and its owner, Charlie Van de Walt, have left me and so many others with such disappointment to fulfil our holiday plans in 2023 and 2024.”

He said such fraudulent activities cannot be tolerated. The actor urged the law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Several charges laid

“Several cases have been opened to address the matter but we would appreciate further support. Furthermore, I would like to expedite the process of holding Charlie Van de Walt accountable for the damages caused to me and other affected individuals.”

The reality star further stated that he is collaborating with the police and legal counsel to recover the funds stolen from him.

Taking the legal route

“I am determined to see this through to its rightful conclusion and ensure that such

unscrupulous practices do not go unchecked. I appreciate the support and understanding of my followers, friends, and other members of the public during this challenging time.”

Sunday World reached out to Van de Walt but she didn’t respond to a request for comment. Her comment will be included in the story as soon as she responds.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a fraud case was opened for further investigations and no one has been arrested as yet.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content