Actor Bradley Terence Olivier confirmed to have died

Binnelanders actor Bradley Terence Olivier, who played Danny Jantjies, has died.

On Wednesday the 36-year-old’s family had confirmed that he was on life support at Life Flora Hospital Johannesburg and that his chance of recovery was impossible.

The Afrikaans soapie released a statement confirming news of his death.

“Although Bradley’s life ended before his time the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and filled with joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered with his smile, laugh and incredible personality,” read the statement.

He made his television debut on Villa Rosa in 2007 and was involved in an array of different productions, mediums and genres.

The family extended their gratitude to the Life Flora Hospital and staff.

“Your compassionate attention and professional care shown to Bradley, the family, and friends during this time has been invaluable. The family is grateful for all the support they have received during this trying time. Bradley touched so many lives, words cannot describe how much we will miss him.”

“We ask for privacy as the family grieves the tragic loss of a great father, partner, son, brother, and friend.”

