Actor Motlatsi Mafatshe uses humour to heal

Seasoned actor Motlatsi Mafatshe is synomous with being the funny guy as most of the characters he plays are built that way.

Mofatshe now makes a return for the second season of Black Tax on BET, where he plays the character of Nkanyiso, Thuli’s neighbour and love interest.

Nkanyiso is divorced and lives with his father and daughter. He never knew his mother who dropped him off on his father’s doorstep as a baby.

Having been raised by a man who has no qualms with breaking the rules, Nkanyiso has worked hard to create an honest and successful living for himself

Speaking to Sunday World this week about his return to the comedy, he said the truth about their relationship will be revealed to Thuli’s family.

“Nkanyiso is just in love with a hardcore woman, and this season he might even just marry her. He is a different type of character from all the other characters that I have played, he’s nothing close to Molefe. It was very intentional on portraying him that way because I wanted Nkanyiso to be an ordinary guy and I can’t play the same character all the time,” said Mafatshe.

Having been in the industry for the longest time, Mafatshe said he uses his different experiences in life to tap in and out of the various characters.

“I use humour to heal. Laughter is the best medicine, I use it to deal with my own stuff so that I don’t feel depressed,” he said.

The actor believes that ‘black tax’ is a real thing and we are all going through it one way or the other.

“I’ve gone through it and I’m still going through it but I really don’t mind it because it is an honour to take care of my loved ones and it teaches us Ubuntu. There are life lessons that we learn or take from the entire experience.”

Mafatshe is also producing a movie set to be released in November and said shooting should commence next month.

He is also working on his album and a reality show with his girlfriend, Gabisile Tshabalala, who he has a YouTube channel with.

The third season of Black Tax will air on BET (channel 129 on DStv) on July 1.

