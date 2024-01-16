Actor Wiseman Mncube lashes Nompilo over ‘rude’ auditions

Uzalo actor Wiseman Mncube has weighed in on criticism levelled at acting colleague Nompilo Mwelase. She has been accused of being “rude and heartless” towards aspiring actors who auditioned recently in Durban.

Mwelase, who plays the role of Nokuthula on SABC 1’s weekday drama series Skeem Saam, came under fire on social media. Many hopefuls bashed her for not giving some of them time to showcase their talent.

Hopefuls dejected by her rude, humiliating treatment

The auditions took place at the Bat Centre in Durban. Black Brains Pictures was scouting for IsiZulu-speaking actors.

Some hopefuls alleged they were rudely cut by Mwelase. She is also accused of giving preferential treatment to people who are already in the acting industry. Some said they returned home heartbroken after being subjected to humiliation and harsh rejection.

Mncube is famous for his roles as Sibonelo in Uzalo, Jama in eHostela and Mqhele Zulu in the hit telenovela The Wife. He said those in charge of auditioning should have a heart for the hopefuls.

People deserve a chance

“If I advertise that I’m hosting auditions for a certain production and I need you to prepare a monologue song dance piece or a Poem. I should give you a chance to showcase what you’ve prepared even if I see that ‘okay, you are not the look 👀 I’m looking for but let me give you a chance to prove me otherwise’,” Mncube wrote on his Facebook page.

“This thing of saying I’ve been through this and that must change manje cause when we were going through that it wasn’t nice.

Be sensitive to the desperate and vulnerable

“It was also hard on us and it’s time we change that because I don’t buy this thing of saying it’s part of the game. Because all we are doing is condoning it. Remember that behind the auditionee is a person. So give that person a chance to showcase what you’ve advertised that you are looking for.

“I could be wrong because I believe in genuine craft, not looks. We are here to act, not to showcase how good looking we are. This has made me toy with the idea of opening up my modeling production.”

