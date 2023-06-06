Actors get baptised as they start their new godly journeys

Two young and cherished South African actors went for water baptism at their respective churches as they declared their Christian faith.

The stars, Candice Modiselle and Ntobeko Sishi took to their Instagram pages to share their new journeys and how they want to live for God going forward.

Sishi, who played the role of Ntokozo Dlamini on Gomora, said he struggled with belonging and he sought for help in therapy and working on his self-esteem, however, none of those things gave him any sense of belonging.

“I struggled with belonging and ‘home’ all my life and now it’s evident to me that we all belong to a purpose much greater than we think,” wrote Sishi.

“I publicly declared my life to the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God. Only through His sacrifice am I enough, more than good enough.

“My mission as an artist has always been to tell my story with the hope that those who feel the same way will know that they’re not alone. There’s true joy here. Right here is where I belong. I’m not alone and neither are you.”

Modiselle, a former YO TV presenter and Generations: The Legacy actress, said she was baptised as a baby and she did not understand the magnitude of the moment.

“Now that I am older and wiser, I have decided to not be casual about the things of the kingdom. I became a new creation in Christ.

“There is an urgency for revival in our nation and we cannot afford to not submit to the king of kings,” said Modiselle. She shared that she is dedicating her life to helping young people discover that they too are fearfully and wonderfully made, set apart, loved, called and chosen as the righteous sons and daughters of the Almighty.

“I also long to help us all navigate our way through the hopelessness and brokenness that our nation is plagued with.

“I have decided to partner with Christ in all things. Every milestone through Him, in Him and for His glory.”

