Actors Zethu and Lebo expecting their first child

South African actress Zethu Dlomo-Mphahlele and her actor husband Lebogang Mphahlele have announced that they are expecting their first child.

The news came in what looked like an upcoming film, the couple posted on Instagram, themed “The best days of our lives”.

“New roles alert! From the guys who brought you “umshado lento” (2018) comes this new adventure of a lifetime. Will they survive this new chapter of their lives? Will they conquer these new roles with grace? Find out this April,” wrote Zethu.

The pregnancy announcement post said: “After nine years of dating and almost five years in marriage, truly one of the best couples to have ever come out of Johannesburg decided to make an addition to their family and add a bundle of joy. What happens next is what only God can decide cause they don’t know what the hell they are doing but they are doing it in style.’

New roles alert! 🚨 From the guys who brought you "Umshado lento" (2018), comes this new adventure of a lifetime! Will they survive this new chapter of their lives?

The excited first-time mother and former Isibaya actress tied the knot with Mphahlele after nine years of dating.

