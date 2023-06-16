Actress Itu Bokaba opens up about her struggle with depression

Former Rhythm City actress Itumeleng “Itu” Bokaba has opened up about her struggle with depression. Bokaba took to her social media pages to share that in August 2022 she was “deep in depression”.

“Been through the most these past couple of years, if I can tell you the details you will be shook. All my pain manifested into comfort eating and my body was not able to release the toxins,” she wrote.

Bokaba said being part of uBettina Wethu helped her to reduce some of the financial struggles she had, and she was able to focus on herself.

“I was able to come out of toxic situations and stand on my own two feet. My confidence took many knocks and I’m still working on it, but weight loss has helped me look and feel better.”

She also shared that in April this year, she started getting her life back and she is currently going strong with her progress.

