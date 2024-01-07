Celebrity News

Actress Myeza says famous mom freed her to choose her path

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Myeza
Actress Yolanda Khwezi Myeza

Sibongile and the Dlamini actress Yolanda Khwezi Myeza says she does not feel pressure from her parents, but it is others who are putting pressure on her simply because her mother is in the entertainment industry.

Myeza is the daughter of Durban-based businesswoman and broadcaster, Zanele Mbokazi.

“My parents have always told me I need to live my life. They are big on what you as an individual want to become and making that dream come true. They help by supporting me.

