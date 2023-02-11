Subscriptions
Subscriptions
Celebrity News

AKA: Born for stadium status

By Anelisa Sibanda
PHOTO: Twitter

Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known by his stage name AKA died tragically on Friday evening. He was shot outside a nightclub. Also known and the Supa Mega or Bhovamania,  the 35-year-old rose to fame in 2009 after he released hit singles such as Problems, In My WalkThe years 2010 to 2012 brought the rapper into superstardom.

In 2011, the star released his first album, Altar Ego. The album was preceded by three singles which featured rappers, Khuli Chana and Pro.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)


In 2014, the Fela in Versace hitmaker released Levels, Be Careful What You Wish For with Anatii in 2017,  Touch My Blood and the EP Bhovamania in 2021.

During his time, he won numerous music awards, including an MTV Africa Music Awards,  six South African Hip Hop Awards and three SAMAs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

Forbes shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle. He also dated media personality Bonang Matheba. In 2021, the Lemonade singer announced his engagement to Neli Tembe, who died by suicide in April of the same year. 

He was currently in a relationship with Bragga hitmaker, Nadia Nakai.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

He died before releasing his album, Mass Country which is meant to be released on February 24, 2023.

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

 

Author

Latest Celebrity News

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.