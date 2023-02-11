AKA: Born for stadium status

Kiernan Forbes, affectionately known by his stage name AKA died tragically on Friday evening. He was shot outside a nightclub. Also known and the Supa Mega or Bhovamania, the 35-year-old rose to fame in 2009 after he released hit singles such as Problems, In My Walk. The years 2010 to 2012 brought the rapper into superstardom.

In 2011, the star released his first album, Altar Ego. The album was preceded by three singles which featured rappers, Khuli Chana and Pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)



In 2014, the Fela in Versace hitmaker released Levels, Be Careful What You Wish For with Anatii in 2017, Touch My Blood and the EP Bhovamania in 2021.

During his time, he won numerous music awards, including an MTV Africa Music Awards, six South African Hip Hop Awards and three SAMAs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

Forbes shares a daughter, Kairo, with DJ Zinhle. He also dated media personality Bonang Matheba. In 2021, the Lemonade singer announced his engagement to Neli Tembe, who died by suicide in April of the same year.

He was currently in a relationship with Bragga hitmaker, Nadia Nakai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

He died before releasing his album, Mass Country which is meant to be released on February 24, 2023.

"Now build me a statue." 😭 AKA pleading with SA on The Saga with Anatii. "My n*gga I been a god, don’t let this sh*t gas you." concluded the multi award-winning musician.

He knew his worth ❤#RIPAKA & Tibz 🕊🕊🕊 Da Les Revenge Florida Road Zinhle Anele #CCTV AKAs pic.twitter.com/L08AImObdq — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) February 11, 2023

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author