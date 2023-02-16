AKA’s album ‘Mass Country’ to be released as scheduled

The Forbes family has assured Supa Mega’s fans that his last album The Mass Country is still on the cards and should be released on 24th February 2023, as initially scheduled.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was brutally shot in the head in Durban on 10 February. No arrests have yet been made. A memorial in his honour will be held on Friday at the Sandton Convention Centre and the rapper will be laid to rest on Saturday.

AKA’s team at Vth Season, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa released a statement on Thursday saying the family chose to continue with the release of The Mass Country album to celebrate the life of their son and to honour his legacy.

Nivo, Manager & Co-Executive Producer of Mass Country, said the team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan as they spent a lot of time mapping out the roll-out and creating all the content they have under his direction.

“Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire roll-out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.

We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project,” said Nivo.

Sean Watson, Managing Director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa said they have lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to them as a member of the Sony family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist.

Our hearts are broken. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa,” said Watson.

AKA’s next single named Company, which he recorded alongside his friend Kiddominant, will drop on Friday. The single was recorded in Los Angeles during AKA’s January holiday.

