All still not well between Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic

Grammy award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode has noted with great concern the false reports circulating in the media that all is well in her widely publicised dispute with Open Mic Productions.

Zikode denounced the false and injurious reports.

The truth of the matter is that a court order was obtained in late 2022 which ordered Open Mic and Zikode to enter into a joint venture agreement and settle the outstanding issues between the two parties.

These outstanding issues were first made public when Zikode announced that she had not been paid any royalties from the record-breaking global hit single Jerusalema or her project Xola Moya Wam.

Despite the court order and Open Mic’s commitment to remedy the matter, the record label failed to come to the party per the stipulated timelines.

“Nomcebo is eagerly awaiting the finalisation of this matter so that she can continue with her recording plans and put out new music to further her career as a recording artist,” explained Sibo Mhlungu, CEO at IMG Africa, Zikode’s current management.

“We are unhappy with Open Mic’s delay, as we had jointly undertaken to adhere to clearly stipulated timelines on submission of all required information, which remains outstanding, thus prolonging the matter.

“Should this not be resolved in the coming weeks, we are certain that we’ll be going back to court.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.