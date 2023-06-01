Amanda du Pont’s video in a Maserati sets tongues wagging

Former Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont has set tongues wagging with allegations that she is currently attending a private wedding with flamboyant Presidential Cartel member Bafana M.

This after Du Pont, who is currently in Paris, France took to her Instagram page to post and quickly delete a video of a luxury Maserati vehicle which she was traveling in, the same car Bafana M posted on his Instagram page on the same day.

Sunday World understands that the two are in the city of love for the private getaway wedding of South African property mogul Dr Sisa Michael and Ayanda Ngebulana, which is currently under way.

Du Pont is booked in at the luxurious R50 000-a-night hotel Plaza Athenee in Paris, which is also home for media personality Babalwa Mneno during their stay for the wedding. Mneno is a close friend of Bafana M.

In the two videos which were posted on Bafana M and Du Pont’s separate Instagram accounts, the KwaZulu-Natal-born businessman is seen traveling through Paris while he is doing a head dance in the car as someone else is taking a video of him.

In the now deleted six-second video which Du Pont posted, the car, which is distinguished by its red interior, is parked outside a hotel while Du Pont snaps its exterior.

Both Du Pont and Bafana M were not immediately available to comment.

However, Du Pont’s video did not sit well with close friends who allege that the actress confirmed allegations that she has traveled to the wedding with the businesses man.

“There has been rumors that she went there as his plus-one. We just don’t know if this means they are more than just friends, but them being there together speaks volumes,” said a friend.

Bafana M is a known spender who is popular for throwing lavish bashes and birthday parties in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg.

He hogged the spotlight in 2022 after it emerged that he was a member of a high society club known as the Presidential Cartel or the Hockey Club, which is known for a controversial lifestyle associated with secret parties and blessers culture.

The club is now associated with conducting acts of charity around the country with contributions from its wealthy members.

The Ngebulana white wedding, which is held at the ChÃ¢teau de Challain-la-Potherie, is set to be one that separates boys from men, as it is marked as the most extravagant wedding and social gathering of the year.

The wedding is attended by popular billionaire Vivian Reddy and media personality Minnie Dlamini, among others.

