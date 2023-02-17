American comedian’s movie ‘Die Hart’ receives thumbs up

American comedian Kevin Hart received a rousing welcome when he appeared at Montecasino, Johannesburg on Thursday night to promote his upcoming movie Die Hart.

The movie premiers in South African cinemas on February 22 and can also be streamed on prime video two days later on February 24.

Excited fans, who were dressed to the nines, turned up in their big numbers. They also stuck to the theme for the night, Action Chic and were entertained to a dance performance that imitated the upcoming movie, led by Mpho, the lead character in the movie.

The minute Hart went on stage, the fans went crazy and started singing and chanting abazange bambone u Kevin lo abamaziyo (They haven’t seen Kevin, those who know him).

Hart shared: “I chose to title the move Die Hart because you [start] thinking about Bruce [Willis], such a phenomenal action movie, and in its time a definition of real action.

“Die Hart is a play on that and the comedic version of what we are doing. It is a display of real comedic action. I hope that people will get it and embrace it, and hopefully our fanbase can live in it and look forward to seeing part two and part three.”

The comedian, who refers to himself as Mpho, a name that was given to him during his last visit to South Africa in 2016, said further: “I know what my South African name means, it means a gift and a blessing.”



Ned Mitchell, head of originals, Africa and Middle East Amazon Studios, said: “We are so excited to bring this movie to the world and South Africa, this was a Kevin Hart original idea that he brought to us and we are just here to be a partner.

“When you listen to your creative talent, and they bring in a new idea, you just find all the ways to say yes. Kevin’s idea was how can I do the biggest premier in South Africa with this movie for a global audience.”

Mitchell added that South Africa has a huge market and there are so many action and comedy fans. South Africans love movies and don’t take themselves too seriously, this movie is very light and fun.

“Hart delivered, and what I love about him is that he brings people up with him. His desire was to include a lot of the amazing consolation of South African stars here.”

Tshepo Mahloele, chairman of Arena Holdings, said: “We are here to support Empire as they do this production together with Prime, as well as ensuring that more productions like this nature are brought to South Africa.

“This platform is for talented to be discovered, not only in South Africa but globally. We want to do more of these partnerships. I have already seen this movie and I will rate it 11 and a half.”

Before watching the much-anticipated premier, Sunday World spoke to some attendees.

South African comedian and actor Celest Ntuli said: “I have not been in a cinema in a long time, I am expecting to laugh and see a lot of action, most of all I am expecting a serious story, as Kevin has grown and moved to being a very good actor just like Chris Rock.

“I think that out of 10, I will rate it at nine.”

Television producer, host and model Sean McCollet said: “I have already watched the movie and I am rating it a solid eight. I am coming to watch it for the second time.”

South African media personality Lasizwe Dambuza said: “Kevin Hart is so hot, I am here to see him and watch the premier. I predict this movie to be a 10.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author