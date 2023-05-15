American singer Usher honoured with doctorate in music

American R&B singer Usher Raymond has been honoured with a doctorate in music by the Berklee College.

“Thank you @berkleecollege for honoring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree. I’m so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers, and more,” he wrote.

Usher began his singing career at a tender age of 12 when his mom encouraged him to take part in local singing competitions.

In 1994, he released his debut album Usher and rose to fame after releasing his second album titled My Way.

Upon releasing his third album 8701 in 2001, which sold about 8-million copies worldwide, Usher won his first two Grammy awards as Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2002 and 2003.

