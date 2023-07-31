Andile Mpisane and wife Tamia expecting baby number two

Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia are expecting an additional member to their family. The son of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and his wife revealed that they are expecting baby number two.

Andile and Tamia currently have one child together Miaandi (1), who they welcomed in May last year. Andile is father to three daughters, two of whom he has with his ex-lover, socialite Sithelo Shozi.

The father of three recently celebrated the birthday of his older daughter, Coco, as she turned two. Meanwhile, Flo turned three earlier this year. Coco and Flo are Andile’s daughters with Shozi.

Despite the young married couple’s recent ups and downs, the biggest highlight was the birth of their first daughter. Taking to social media, Tamia shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy.

“Blessed by the grace of God. Made from love, with love, to love. I can’t wait to meet you, my love,” she wrote.

It has been over a year since Andile and Tamia Mpisane tied the knot, and the two are still in honeymoon phase.

Andile planned a surprise birthday party for his wife Tamia last year and shortly thereafter the couple jetted off to Paris to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

The announcement of their marriage shut down social media in December 2021. Andile was known to be in a relationship with the mother of his two children, Shozi.

