Another bundle of joy on the way for Abdul Khoza and wife

Actor Abdul Khoza and his wife Baatile Khoza are expecting another bundle of joy.

The couple, which tied the knot in April 2019, already have a daughter together. She was born a year after the lovebirds exchanged wedding vows.

Abdul has always tried to keep his love life away from the public, but has always expressed how Baatile has kept him focused.

He took to social media to share his heavily pregnant wife’s photo and gushed that he is proud of her. He also thanked her for trusting him with her womb and life.

