Another singer hangs Open Mic’s dirty laundry in public

With Makhadzi currently going through a nasty break-up with record label Open Mic Productions, several artists have come forward to sympathise with her.

The Limpopo-based musician and dancer had a breakdown on social media on Saturday when explaining her squabbles with Open Mic, and again when she received her accolade at the Metro FM Awards ceremony, appealing to the record label that all she wants is her money.

One of the musicians singing from Makhadzi’s corner is Paige, who is well-known for remixing Makhadzi’s song Ghanama in Isizulu. Prior to he solo career, Paige was part of Open Mic Productions.

Paige said she understands exactly what the Matorokisi hitmaker is going through, noting that she is also going through the same thing with Open Mic.

There were millions of streams of her music, said Paige, yet she has never received a penny or benefited from those streams.

The Ngiyazifela Ngawe hitmaker said she signed a contract with the record label in 2021, noting that after she put pen to paper, she requested a copy of the contract, which was three pages long.

Open Mic, she said, promised to send her one when she got home.

“The copy wasn’t sent to me as promised. Throughout the year of 2021, with my team and manager, we kept on requesting a copy of the contract and Open Mic couldn’t send it until July 2022,” said Paige.

“To my surprise, a three-page contract I signed came back as a 17-page contract with my initials and signature on each and every page.”

She added that her initials and signature were forged, and when she and her team requested to see the original copy of the 17-page contract, Open Mic came up with stories and could not produce the original document.

“Out of fear, we decided to keep quiet because there were threats on my life and that of my management and team,” she said.

“Well, I just put my trust that God will answer my prayers one day, nothing trumps faith, God will be my soldier and protector. In the meantime, we move on and make music.”

Attempts to get a comment from Open Mic drew a blank as the record label’s phone rang unanswered. Text messages were also sent to Open Mic’s managing director Nkateko Maluleke, who had not responded at the time of publishing.

The story will be updated when Open Mic has commented

