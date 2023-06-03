Anthony Hamilton to spend Heritage day in Mzansi

Mzansi music lovers are in for a treat as Grammy award-winning sensation and producer Anthony Hamilton prepares to mesmerise South African fans once again.

In September the star will be leading the pack of many local talented artists to celebrate a 20-year milestone in his music career.

This will take place at Sun Bet Arena, Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria, on September 23.

According to a statement issued by Hands On Production, the celebration will also be an excellent way to honour the month of Heritage.

“It’s an excellent way to celebrate Mzansi’s Heritage Month while two-stepping to this incomparable star’s timeless music where he shares the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, loss, pain, happiness and nearly every emotion.

“Hamilton is no stranger to South Africa and he returns to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the album’s release with an intimate performance as his first album Comin’ From Where I’m From was released on September 23, 2003.”

They further said the up, close and personal experience with Hamilton will be a night to remember.

“Hamilton will be joined onstage by The Ton3s (formerly known as The Hamiltones) and some of South Africa’s top artists and DJs for this historic event.”

Tickets are selling from R450–R2550 (VVIP – includes welcome drinks and food).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hamilton (@anthonyhamiltonofficial)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa”