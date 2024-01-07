‘Arrogant’ Hela refuses to pay top designer

The aggrieved owner of Elizabeth Morr, a high-end fashion brand, Lebohang Mojaki is demanding a debt settlement from Johannesburg-based television producer Lulu Hela.

This after Hela of Hela Media allegedly refused to pay for garments that were produced by the designer for Hela’s recent show, 1802: Love Defies Time, a romantic series that celebrates love and isiXhosa culture on 1Magic.

