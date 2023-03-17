Award winning film maker Nompumelelo Ngqula has died

South African filmmaker and creative Nompumelelo Ngqula died late on Thursday evening, her family announced on Friday.

Ngqula worked on the award-winning series iThemba.

Family spokesperson Luba Jane said: “It is with great sadness that we, the Ngqula and Maphalala family, announce the untimely passing of our beloved daughter Nompumelelo Ngqula. She was a creative force, an award-winning producer, and writer. Her creativity knew no bounds running the breadth from writing searing and thought-provoking articles, to executive producing films and series through her production company Pixel Perfect Productions, which were enjoyed by people across the continent,” he said.

The family further requested privacy as they grieve Ngqula.

“We are so thankful for the countless messages of love, the prayers, and support received. These are felt deeply and are keeping us going in this dark hour and we ask that you continue to lift us in prayer.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author