Ayanda Bandla on playing the leading lady on ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

Smoke and Mirrors leading lady Ayanda Bandla said playing the character of Thandiswa Mseleku has been challenging and exciting.

Speaking to Sunday World Bandla said: “It’s been challenging because you don’t want to drop the ball, you always want to make sure you give the best representation possible of the character itself. You always want to dig deep in finding every emotion that I need for this character, it has also taken me out of my comfort zone.”

The 33-year-old said some her highlights was working with some of the most amazing actors in the industry, which she grew up admiring.

“I think some of these actors stand for so many things excellence being one of them and being part of this group pushes me to part of that level of excellence that they execute so much.”

She has been growing her craft both on and behind the scenes, as she has also been producing and directing.

“This is a part of myself that I have been building for myself, I believe in being diverse in your craftmanship. I believe it makes me understand better what happens when it comes to production and being in front of the camera.”

Bandla is a Political Science graduate with a specialty in International Relations. Her television career began in the field of News and Actuality when she joined e.tv’s breakfast show Sunrise after graduating from the University of Pretoria.

