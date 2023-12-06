Ayanda Ncwane says her new lover is a ‘good kisser’

After much public scrutiny and speculation around her love life, Ayanda Ncwane has set the record straight after she revealed there was new man in her life.

For the past seven years, the businesswoman and multiple entertainment awards winner has been flying solo since the untimely death of her gospel sensation husband Sifiso Ncwane.

The gifted artist died following health complications at his Johannesburg house.

During the Mzansi Magic Sip & Talk show anchored by Dineo Ranaka on Sunday, Ayanda disclosed that she has finally found a man but would not divulge his identity, only bragging about him being “a good kisser”.

I have mourned enough

“Oh yes, I’m happy to tell you I have found love, finally. Even the Bible says there’s time for grieving and mourning. I believe I have mourned my husband enough. After lengthy pondering I felt it wise to dust myself off and move on with my life,” said the sultry Durban-born Ayanda.

She insisted her new man was yet to pop the big question, promising to share comprehensive details with the ever prying public when the time is right.

Asked about her topsy turvy relationship with her mother-in-law since she’s about to turn over a new leaf, Ayanda said they were in good terms.

The two important women in Ncwane’s life were involved in bitter cold war following the gospel star’s death. The cat and mouse fight between Ayanda and Sfiso mother ensued when the latter expressed suspicion about her son’s death.

Ayanda and Sfiso have two sons and one of them is said to be following in his late father’s footsteps as he embarks on a singing career.

