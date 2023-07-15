Ayanda Thabethe crowned Miss Congeniality at Supranational

Miss South Africa 2022 runner up Ayanda Thabethe took part in the Miss Supranational 2023 pageant on Friday Night at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Poland.

Thabethe made it to the Top 24 of the pageant finale was crowned Miss Congeniality and was placed in the Top 5 of the #Suprachat2023. She won the hearts of many when she brilliantly answered questions during the #suprachat 2023 alongside Canada, India, Peru and the Philippines.

Thabethe’s evening gown was designed by Jaun Visser of the brand Juan William Aria and took its inspiration from the African sun and its rays. She also wore a dress that was designed by South African designer Khosi Nkosi.

The beauty pageant queen has congratulated Andrea Aguilera of Ecuador who was crowned the 14th Miss Supranational 2023 by the outgoing queen Lalela Mswane.

“Congratulations to Andrea on her win. I wish her everything of the best during her reign and I know she’s going to be a wonderful Miss Supranational. I also want to thank South Africans for their overwhelming support and wonderful messages. I have loved every minute of my Miss Supranational journey and I hope I have made you all proud,” said Thabethe.

Stephanie Weil the CEO of Miss South Africa Organization said they were proud of Thabethe and how she represented the Miss South Africa organization and the country on a world stage.

“Her performance throughout the competition was impressive and we are looking forward to welcoming her home,” said Weil.

