Azania Mosaka replaces Dineo Ranaka on Kaya

Kaya FM 959 has pulled sultry radio presenter Azania Mosaka out of her winter hibernation to beef up the station’s female on air talent after the dismissal of Dineo Ranaka.Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Azania Mosaka will join Kaya FM as the station’s new Afternoon Drive show host from next month, replacing Sizwe Dhlomo.Dhlomo has moved to the breakfast slot, which was co-hosted by Ranaka and Sol Phenduka.

