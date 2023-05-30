Battered SK Khoza suffers abuse at hands of his fiancée

Controversial actor and singer Sthembiso “SK” Khoza is stuck in the UK with fractured knees, arm, broken fingers, scratched neck and a bitten ear.

This after his fiancée allegedly attacked him after she accused him of promiscuity.

However, speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Khoza said it was not for the first time he had experienced hostility in the hands of his fiancée.

“Earlier this year, she bit my entire nail off my finger. She is violent because she knows I won’t hit back,” he said.

The multi-award winning actor said he was at his fiancée’s house in Norwich, England when she asked him to call a female friend and cut all ties with her.

He explained: “I did cut the friendship but she felt I should have done so in front of her. She then said she doesn’t believe me and literally asked me to leave her house.

“I went upstairs to pack my bag and asked that she forward me my flight ticket. She said no, I must buy another ticket and leave.

“I told her that I will only be able to do so on May 31, which is my payday, [but] she didn’t want to hear it and wanted to kick me out.”

In a video seen by Sunday World, a voice of a woman could be hear screaming and shouting: “Leave my house Sthembiso Khoza. The police will find you outside. You want somebody your age? Get out of my house.”

The actor said the woman’s intention was to kick him out in the cold in a foreign country.

“I said no, I will not go [and] die outside at night in a foreign country all by myself. She proceeded to say she will call [the] cops, I said that’s fine, when they get here they can escort me to a hotel.

“But because she didn’t want me to wait in the house, she then started hitting me with three wooden spoons which broke.

“She then got a tin opener and was hitting me with the sharp part of it until it broke as well, then she went on to get a knife. Leaving me with two fractured knees and arms and bit my ear and scratched my neck.”

Khoza told Sunday World that he felt compelled to talk about the abuse that men suffer while in relationships.

“Enough is enough, we must speak out and literally put them behind bars as well. I did open a case and she is in custody as we speak,” he said.

“I’m heartbroken, as I am unable to walk and use my hands properly at the moment, but it’ll heal soon. I can tell you that she will never see me again, ever. I am done.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa